$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.39 million to $125.67 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $69.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $420.09 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 969,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,103. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 58,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

