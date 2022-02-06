1,387 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Natixis raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 222,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 109,679 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $156.28 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.70 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

