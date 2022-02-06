14,120 Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HHC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.25. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

