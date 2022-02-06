17,800 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
