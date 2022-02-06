17,800 Shares in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.79. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.