$190.43 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $190.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $185.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $785.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.00 million to $796.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $846.53 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $856.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 143,983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after buying an additional 179,226 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $38.46 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

