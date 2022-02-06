1,985 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,072,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,575,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

