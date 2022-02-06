$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,920,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after acquiring an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 395,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,047. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

