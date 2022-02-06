$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

OC stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.23. 568,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

