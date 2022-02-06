$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.28. The stock had a trading volume of 150,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,721. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

