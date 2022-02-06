200,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Bought by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITQ. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,026,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,863,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

