2,000,000 Shares in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Bought by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540,000. Cazoo Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Cazoo Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth $11,131,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $130,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $262,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $50,558,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter worth $46,620,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CZOO opened at $4.09 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68.

Cazoo Group Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

