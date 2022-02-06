$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $860.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after acquiring an additional 708,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 136.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 471.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

