$224.76 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce sales of $224.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.01 million to $230.51 million. Albany International posted sales of $226.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $914.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $908.34 million to $919.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $990.41 million, with estimates ranging from $966.46 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $84.86. 135,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.79. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Albany International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Albany International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.