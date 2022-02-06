$241.10 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce $241.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.50 million and the highest is $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $848.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MDB traded up $21.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.90 and its 200-day moving average is $457.64.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,172 shares of company stock worth $55,000,712. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

