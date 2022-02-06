246,315 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 246,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Telos by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Telos by 88,716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

