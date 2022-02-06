$265.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $265.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.50 million and the highest is $268.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,144. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 394.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.