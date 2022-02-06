$280.90 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report sales of $280.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $286.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

