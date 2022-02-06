$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will post $29.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the highest is $29.28 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $97.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 112,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,214. The company has a market cap of $171.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

