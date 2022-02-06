2,916 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $117.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.