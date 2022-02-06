$298.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to announce $298.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $360.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 539.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Denbury by 416.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $15,725,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 704.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 860.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 204,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

