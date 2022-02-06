3,109 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

