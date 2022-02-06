330,500 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Purchased by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,906,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.39 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

