3,397 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

