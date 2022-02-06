$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the lowest is $4.45 billion. Southwest Airlines reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.63 billion to $22.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 5,073,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,898. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

