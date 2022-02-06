40,200 Shares in Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Purchased by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. Benson Hill Inc has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

