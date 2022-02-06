$461.50 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $461.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $464.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 187,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 206,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 202,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,857. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.