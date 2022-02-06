$461.50 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $461.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $464.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 202,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,857. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
