$5.35 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to report earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.84. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $5.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

