$538.76 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.87 million and the highest is $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

