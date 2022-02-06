$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $230.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after acquiring an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $26,282,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $17,004,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.