6,010 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $7,866,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 198,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

