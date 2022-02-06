$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.00 million. QCR posted sales of $65.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $313.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in QCR by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. 46,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. QCR has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.34.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

