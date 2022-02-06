750,000 Shares in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.17% of RocketLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $281,251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $16,130,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $12,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.
RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
RocketLab Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
