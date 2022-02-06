750,000 Shares in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Purchased by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.17% of RocketLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $281,251,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $16,130,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $16,130,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $12,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting 9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.33. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

