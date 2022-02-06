8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives $23.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.45.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,976,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

