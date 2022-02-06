AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $166.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

