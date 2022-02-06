Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accor from €31.50 ($35.39) to €32.00 ($35.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

