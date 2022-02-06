Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 149.00 to 130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of ADEVF opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

