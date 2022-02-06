adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €326.07 Average PT from Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €320.71 ($360.35).

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($376.40) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

FRA:ADS opened at €240.10 ($269.78) on Thursday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

