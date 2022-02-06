Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

