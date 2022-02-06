ADTRAN’s (ADTN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.13% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $978.47 million, a P/E ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ADTRAN by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

