Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. The company had a trading volume of 760,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,246. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.