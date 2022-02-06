Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,666 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AMPI remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. 12,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

