Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.