Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

