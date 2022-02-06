Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.59.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
