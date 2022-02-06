Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

