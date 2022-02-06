Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 869,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 467.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $806.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

