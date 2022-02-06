Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,659,836. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

