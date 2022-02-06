Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of E opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

