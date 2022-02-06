Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 167,664 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 92.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Switch by 114.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,364,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Switch by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,539,000 after buying an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Switch Company Profile
Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.
