Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,654 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $677.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

