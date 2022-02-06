Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

ASH opened at $95.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.65. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.